Matthews, Laine, Ovechkin and Malkin among stars named to NHL all-star rosters
Rookie sensations Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine and superstars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are among the players named to the rosters for the 2017 NHL all-star weekend. Laine, the rookie leading scorer with 37 points, is the lone Winnipeg Jets representative on a Central Division roster also including captain P.K. Subban of Nashville and reigning league MVP Patrick Kane of Chicago.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
