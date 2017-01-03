Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock says bye week 'wrong for player safety'
Speaking a day before his Maple Leafs get their first taste of the mandated five-day break, Toronto's head coach said the concept worked counter to what it was supposed to accomplish - namely offering players a break from the grind of an 82-game season. "I think it's 100 per cent wrong for player safety," Babcock said ahead of a Saturday tilt with the Montreal Canadiens.
