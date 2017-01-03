look IceCaps end successful road trip...

look IceCaps end successful road trip with overtime win

Read more: Telegram

If the St. John's IceCaps, as presently constituted, are to have any success, they'll need solid goaltending and some feature performances from players who were but understudies a short time ago.a and that's just what they received this weekend as they ended a lengthy road trip. Saturday night in Syracuse, NY., veteran goalie Yann Danis made 32 saves and rookie Daniel Audette scored 1:24 into overtime as St. John's defeated the Syracuse Crunch 2-1.

