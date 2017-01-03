look IceCaps end successful road trip with overtime win

If the St. John's IceCaps, as presently constituted, are to have any success, they'll need solid goaltending and some feature performances from players who were but understudies a short time ago.a and that's just what they received this weekend as they ended a lengthy road trip. Saturday night in Syracuse, NY., veteran goalie Yann Danis made 32 saves and rookie Daniel Audette scored 1:24 into overtime as St. John's defeated the Syracuse Crunch 2-1.

