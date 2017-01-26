Laval Rocket Countdown: Fredericton Canadiens 1990-1999

The Montreal Canadiens organization is set to officially unveil the colours and logo of the Laval Rocket, their new American Hockey League affiliate for the 2017-18 season. Rocket Countdown will be an historical journey looking at past Canadiens affiliates from the 1969 NHL expansion onward, and building up to the unveiling of the Laval Rocket on January 31. On June 22, 1990, after considering moving the farm team to Kansas City of the International Hockey League, the Canadiens announced that they signed a five-year deal with a group in Fredericton who had been without a team since the Quebec Nordiques moved their AHL team out of town.

