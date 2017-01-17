Jeff Petry quietly having career season in goals, points on Canadiens defence

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry, left, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. A little past the half way point of the NHL season, Petry has already reached his career high with eight goals and is only three points shy of his best points total.

