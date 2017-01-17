Jeff Petry quietly having career season in goals, points on Canadiens defence
With most of the attention on star defenceman Shea Weber, Jeff Petry is quietly putting together a career season for the Montreal Canadiens. Just past the half way point in the NHL season, Petry has already put up a career-high eight goals and was only three points short of his personal best of 25 points in a season heading into a game Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC