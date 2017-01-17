Jared Sulligner makes first appearance with Raptors after foot surgery

The Toronto Raptors say forward Jared Sullinger will make his first regular-season appearance for the team tonight in Philadelphia against the 76ers. Sullinger has yet to play this season after he had a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal in his left foot on Oct. 24. The procedure was a preventative measure to alleviate symptomatic stress reactions after he injured himself in Toronto's first pre-season game of the year.

