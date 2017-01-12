Habs lines at practice: De la Rose called up, McCarron extra forward
There's no rest for the wicked! The Canadiens were back at it this morning, practicing in Brossard ahead of their Monday afternoon game versus the Detroit Red Wings. #Habs lines at practice, McCarron looking like extra forward vs. DET with Carr taking first rotation on the 4th line: #TSN690 pic.twitter.com/YN0UQ09dsN Once again Max Pacioretty is practicing alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Alex Radulov.
