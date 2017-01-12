Habs lines at practice: De la Rose ca...

Habs lines at practice: De la Rose called up, McCarron extra forward

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

There's no rest for the wicked! The Canadiens were back at it this morning, practicing in Brossard ahead of their Monday afternoon game versus the Detroit Red Wings. #Habs lines at practice, McCarron looking like extra forward vs. DET with Carr taking first rotation on the 4th line: #TSN690 pic.twitter.com/YN0UQ09dsN Once again Max Pacioretty is practicing alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Alex Radulov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
News Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,971,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC