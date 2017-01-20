Go Habs! No, wait, go Leafs
Toronto Maple Leaf supporters edge out Hab fans in P.E.I., but Montreal is Atlantic Canada's favourite team The rivalry between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens is described as the oldest rivalry in the NHL. But in Prince Edward Island that rivalry has been settled - the Toronto Maple Leafs are Prince Edward Island's team, according to the latest Corporate Research Associates poll.
