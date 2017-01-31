GameNight: Canadiens Lead Sabres 4-0 in 2nd
Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov teamed up for a perfect 2-on-1 goal that resulted in Pacioretty's 22nd goal of the season. Rasmus Ristolainen was the only Buffalo defender between Pacioretty and Radulov while Zach Bogosian was caught behind the play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGR-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|Jan 27
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Jan 25
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC