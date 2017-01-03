From Tie to Max Domi: NHL enforcers dwindle in 1 generation

In this Dec. 10, 1975, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs Dave "Tiger" Williams , foreground, lands a left on to the jaw of Montreal Canadiens' Guy Lapointe while being held by the linesman during first period hockey action in Montreal. With the exception of alumni games, such as the one played at last weekend's Centennial Classic in Toronto, and `Slap Shot' movie reunions, the opportunities have dwindled for enforcers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.