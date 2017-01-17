European Prospect Report: Updates on the Canadiens players, and an introduction to Nils Hoglander

NA ttinen has started to produce at an insane level when it comes to Liiga, and if he continues at this pace I find it difficult to believe he will be in JYP next season, as KHL and NLA teams should be lining up to try and get his services. In the three games this week he produced four points - one goal and three assists - with all three assists coming in the same game.

