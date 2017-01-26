Edmonton Oilers: Zack Kassian Proving His Worth
The former Canucks forward had been in a car accident earlier in the season, which revealed an alcohol addiction. After going through rehabilitation and trying to better himself, the Montreal Canadiens put him on waivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oil On Whyte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Enough already
|2 hr
|Kid Phart
|2
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Wed
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC