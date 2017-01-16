Detroit Red Wings Links: Homestand Continues Against Montreal Canadiens
After throttling the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings turn their attention to the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens. Ever since the Detroit Red Wings moved to the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens have owned them.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
