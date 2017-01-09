Dallas Stars team plane forced to tur...

Dallas Stars team plane forced to turn back to airport after smoke fills cockpit

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Jan. 4, 2017: Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen allows a goal by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu, not shown, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas A plane carrying the Dallas Stars hockey team was forced to return to a St. Louis-area airport because of smoke in the cockpit. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the Boeing 737 took off at 11:52 a.m. from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois, but turned around within five minutes.

