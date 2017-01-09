Dallas Stars team plane forced to turn back to airport after smoke fills cockpit
Jan. 4, 2017: Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen allows a goal by Montreal Canadiens defenseman Nathan Beaulieu, not shown, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas A plane carrying the Dallas Stars hockey team was forced to return to a St. Louis-area airport because of smoke in the cockpit. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the Boeing 737 took off at 11:52 a.m. from the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois, but turned around within five minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC