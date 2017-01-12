CWHL Weekend Preview: Les Canadiennes...

CWHL Weekend Preview: Les Canadiennes take on Calgary Inferno in the fight for first place

13 hrs ago

It is a little over a month since their last meeting, but it will be a battle for first place when Les Canadiennes host the Calgary Inferno this weekend. The Inferno have 28 points which puts them three points ahead of the second place Canadiennes.

