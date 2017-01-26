CWHL Weekend preview: Canadiennes face off vs. surging Thunder
The 13-3-2 Canadiennes head to Brampton having already clinched a playoff spot, sitting six points back of the first place Calgary Inferno to face the Thunder . Montreal, who was off last weekend, have two games in hand, which they will have made up by the end of the weekend.
