Crosby, McDavid, Price, Subban voted NHL All-Star captains

Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin's game-winning overtime goal gets past the glove hand of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price with Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Canadiens' Shea Weber watching during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The Penguins won 4-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.