Crosby, McDavid, Price, Subban voted NHL All-Star captains
Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin's game-winning overtime goal gets past the glove hand of Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price with Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Canadiens' Shea Weber watching during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. The Penguins won 4-3.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
