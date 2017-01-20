Caroline Ouellette ties record in Canadiennes win over Brampton
It perhaps wasn't as flashy as she would have liked, but Caroline Ouellette hit another milestone on Saturday night. The forward scored an empty net goal with 1:13 remaining to give Les Canadiennes a 5-1 lead over the Brampton Thunder at the Brampton Memorial Arena.
