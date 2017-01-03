Capitals' Barry Trotz set to pass two legends in career games coached
The Dauphin, Man., native will coach his 1,400th NHL game on Monday night against the Montreal Canadiens, tying Pat Quinn for eighth place all-time. And on Wednesday, when the Capitals play host to Pittsburgh, he will tie Ron Wilson for seventh place with 1,401 games coached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Townsman.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC