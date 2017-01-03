Canadiens winger Nikita Scherbak to m...

Canadiens winger Nikita Scherbak to make NHL debut with Brendan Gallagher out

The 21-year-old Russian winger, picked 26th overall at the 2014 draft, will make his NHL debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Scherbak is getting his chance amid a slew of Canadiens' injuries, Gallagher joining a group that includes Alex Galchenyuk, David Desharnais, Andrew Shaw and Andrei Markov.

