Canadiens vs. Sabres game thread, lines, rosters, start time, and how to watch
The Montreal Canadiens played a dominant game against the New Jersey Devils on Friday night, though it took them until the third period and a five-minute major powerplay for them to get the lead . Once that happened, they were able to roll all forward lines and defence pairings more evenly to conserve more energy for tonight's game.
