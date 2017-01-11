Canadiens vs. Jets game thread, roste...

Canadiens vs. Jets game thread, rosters, lines and how to watch

15 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

After stitching together a three-game road winning streak, the Canadiens returned to the Bell Centre Monday night and fell flat against one of the teams they'll be competing with for dominance of the Eastern Conference from here until the end of the season. Tonight, the Canadiens are in Central Division territory where their opponent, the Winnipeg Jets, are four points back of third place in the Division and only one back of a Wildcard spot.

