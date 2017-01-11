Canadiens vs. Jets game thread, rosters, lines and how to watch
After stitching together a three-game road winning streak, the Canadiens returned to the Bell Centre Monday night and fell flat against one of the teams they'll be competing with for dominance of the Eastern Conference from here until the end of the season. Tonight, the Canadiens are in Central Division territory where their opponent, the Winnipeg Jets, are four points back of third place in the Division and only one back of a Wildcard spot.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
