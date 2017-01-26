Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Thread, rosters, lines, start time, and how to watch
A strong 5-1 win against a struggling Calgary Flames squad a few nights ago gives them some breathing space in the Atlantic Division standings, as they currently have an eight point cushion from the Ottawa Senators . Tonight, they have a chance to extend their winning ways against another struggling team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Wed
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC