Canadiens vs. Flames: Game Preview, S...

Canadiens vs. Flames: Game Preview, Start Time, Tale of the Tape, and How to Watch

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Habs Eyes On The Prize

Coming off an overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres on the weekend, the Montreal Canadiens are back in action tonight, hoping to quickly turn things around and maintain their lead in the Atlantic Division. Opposing them will be the Calgary Flames, who may be battling some fatigue after playing less than 24 hours ago in Toronto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and... 13 min cosmo 1
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec '16 fan 2
News The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau... Oct '16 Dev Starr 3
News Enough already Oct '16 Eddie 1
News Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jasmine 1
News P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Labatts 3
Subban GONE!! (Jul '16) Jul '16 Labatts 1
See all Montreal Canadiens Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,422 • Total comments across all topics: 278,226,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC