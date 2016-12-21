Canadiens sign goaltender Al Montoya ...

Canadiens sign goaltender Al Montoya to two-year contract extension

The Chronicle Herald

The six-foot-two, 209-pound native of Chicago has a 4-4-2 record with one shutout, a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save percentage backing up Carey Price this season. Montoya, 31, has a 59-44-20 record in 147 career regular-season games with Arizona the New York Islanders, Winnipeg and Florida.

