Canadiens practice news: Gallagher, Desharnais skate, therapy day for Galchenyuk
The Montreal Canadiens had a relatively big day for news at practice today, as Brendan Gallagher , David Desharnais , Andrei Markov , and Greg Pateryn all skated today, but did not take part in the team's full practice. Gallagher, Markov, Pateryn and Desharnais all working out with strength coach Pierre Allard this morning.
