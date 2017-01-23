Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk out after re-injuring knee
Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Galchenyuk, left, has already missed 18 games this season with a knee injury. Centre Alex Galchenyuk has reinjured his knee and will miss the Montreal Canadiens' game Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC