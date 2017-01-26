Canadiens acquire D Nesterov from Lig...

Canadiens acquire D Nesterov from Lightning

Read more: Daily Herald

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for defenseman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in the June draft. Nesterov had three goals and nine assists in 35 games for the Lightning this season.

