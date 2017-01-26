Canadiens acquire D Nesterov from Lightning
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Nikita Nesterov from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a deal for defenseman Jonathan Racine and a sixth-round pick in the June draft. Nesterov had three goals and nine assists in 35 games for the Lightning this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montreal Canadiens Shouldn't Trade McCarron and...
|Wed
|TradePhartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC