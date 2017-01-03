Canadian NHL teams poised for playoff...

Canadian NHL teams poised for playoff return

Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, Shea Weber and Nikolaj Ehlers have been key performers for their teams during the first half of the NHL season. With about half of the NHL season in the books, several of the country's teams are in contention for a playoff spot while the rest are in striking distance with plenty of time to catch up.

