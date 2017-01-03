Canadian NHL teams poised for playoff return
Mitch Marner, Matthew Tkachuk, Shea Weber and Nikolaj Ehlers have been key performers for their teams during the first half of the NHL season. With about half of the NHL season in the books, several of the country's teams are in contention for a playoff spot while the rest are in striking distance with plenty of time to catch up.
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!! (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
