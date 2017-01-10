Boston Bruins: Brad Marchand, Tuukka Rask Named To All-Star Team
The Boston Bruins will have two players represent the team at the 2017 All-Star Weekend. Forward Brad Marchand and goalie Tuukka Rask have been selected to participate.
