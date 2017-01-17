Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. less Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.