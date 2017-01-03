Alexander Ovechkin ties Rocket Richar...

Alexander Ovechkin ties Rocket Richard, lifts Washington Capitals 4-1 over Montreal Canadiens

Alexander Ovechkin knows the name Maurice Richard mainly from winning the trophy named after the Montreal Canadiens legend for top NHL goal-scorer of the year six times. The name came up again Monday night when the Washington star scored career goal 544, tying The Rocket's lifetime total late in the Capitals' 4-1 victory over the Canadiens.

