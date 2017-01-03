Alex Galchenyuk and Andrei Markov to rejoin Canadiens in Toronto
After losing Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron last night in a win against the Dallas Stars , the Montreal Canadiens have finally received some good news on the injury front: Alex Galchenyuk and Andrei Markov are both scheduled to join the Habs in Toronto today to practice with the team tomorrow. In regards to Galchenyuk, this is huge news as the team currently is without five forwards.
