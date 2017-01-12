After historic playoff miss, Canadian...

After historic playoff miss, Canadian teams all thinking playoffs at midway point

The Chronicle-Journal

All seven Canadian NHL teams are either in or close to a playoff spot at the season's midway point, meaning a repeat of last year's calamity - which saw every team in Canada miss the post-season for the first time in 46 years - probably won't happen again. Report: The Canadiens have returned to a place of Eastern Conference prominence and it starts with Price, who didn't lose his first start until mid-November and is again boasting elite numbers at the game's most important position.

