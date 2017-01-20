2017 World Junior Hockey Championship Semifinal: Canada vs. Sweden...

After playing a closer game than most would have predicted against the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals, Canada will be facing its biggest challenge of the tournament yet against Sweden in the semis. Ahead of the contest, Canadian head coach Dominique Ducharme referenced Sweden's inability to win in elimination games , which he sees as a potential opening in what has been an otherwise strong performance so far this year.

