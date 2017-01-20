2017 World Junior Hockey Championship Bronze Medal Game: Russia vs....
Both teams played well in their semi-final matchups on Wednesday, helping to make for one of the most entertaining days of World Junior Hockey Championship action in recent memory. Unfortunately two teams had to come out on the losing end, and now Russia and Sweden find themselves in a consolation match for a bronze medal.
