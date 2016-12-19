World Juniors 2017: Canada vs. Finland preview, TV schedule, lineups, and game thread

Team Canada finalized its roster for the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship on Wednesday night, and tonight the club faces its first test as a 22-man unit. The team is in Montreal before making a stop in Ottawa on Wednesday on its way to Toronto, where Canada will play a third and final tune-up match and battle it out with their Group B opponents for a spot in the quarter-finals.

