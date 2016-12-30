World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 30, 2016

Up until a couple of days ago, the only two wins that Denmark has had at the top level of the World Junior Hockey Championships were against the Swiss. Now, with two straight wins under their belt, the Danes will look to clinch second spot in Group A. A Denmark win in regulation would be huge for Finland, as it would mean that the New Year's Eve showdown between Finland and Switzerland is for the final spot in the quarterfinal.

