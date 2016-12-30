World Junior Hockey Championship schedule: December 30, 2016
Up until a couple of days ago, the only two wins that Denmark has had at the top level of the World Junior Hockey Championships were against the Swiss. Now, with two straight wins under their belt, the Danes will look to clinch second spot in Group A. A Denmark win in regulation would be huge for Finland, as it would mean that the New Year's Eve showdown between Finland and Switzerland is for the final spot in the quarterfinal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC