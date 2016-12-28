Wednesday Habs Headlines: Nikita Scherbak receives valuable advice from Alex Radulov
No stranger to adversity, Nikita Scherbak feels lucky to have the support of countrymen like Alexander Radulov, who offered advice to the young prospect. [ NHL ] Tonight, Carey Price will make his first start against the Tampa Bay Lightning since his team was eliminated in the second round of the 2015 playoffs.
