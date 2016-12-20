Wednesday Habs Headlines: Mikhail Ser...

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Mikhail Sergachev has what it takes to become a franchise player

EOTP managing editor Marc Dumont chats about the Canadiens' sliding penalty kill unit, how Mikhail Sergachev has all the tools to become a franchise defenceman, and how losing Kirk Muller to Las Vegas would affect the team. [ TSN 690 ] Adjusting to life in a new city, in a new province, with a new language, and a new team, Shea Weber has still managed to solidify himself as a very important piece to the Habs' leadership core.

Chicago, IL

