Sven Andrighetto recalled from the St. John's IceCaps
After been sent down to the AHL right before the holiday roster freeze, Sven Andrighetto has been re-added to the active roster of the Montreal Canadiens. Andrighetto was not in the lineup for the St. John's IceCaps on Monday afternoon, suggesting that his demotion was merely a cost-saving measure to reduce his impact on the salary cap this season.
