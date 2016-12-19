Six Canadiennes named to CWHL All-Star Game
Last year's CWHL MVP and Les Canadiennes captain Marie-Philip Poulin is one of six Montreal players to be named to the 2016-17 CWHL All-Star Game to be held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto. The six Canadiennes are behind the seven members of the Calgary Inferno and Brampton Thunder and eight from the Toronto Furies.
