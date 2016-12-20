Preview: Ducks at Canadiens

Monday Dec 19

The Montreal Canadiens had the right answer to a rough, emotional night and look to continue that momentum when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Goalie Carey Price was not pleased when he was pulled after surrendering four goals against San Jose on Friday and returned to the lineup one night later to lead the Canadiens to a 2-1 victory at Washington.

