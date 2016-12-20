NHL Capsules

NHL Capsules

Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Friday night for their 12th straight win. Columbus improved to 23-5-4, the best start in franchise history.

