Montreal Canadiens score late, snap losing streak to Florida Panthers in OT
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer fails to stop Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher as he ties the score latre in the third period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016. Florida Panthers Jason Demers celebrates after scoring a goal in the first period as they play the Montreal Canadiens at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Montreal Canadiens Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|The Habs are listening to offers on Nathan Beau...
|Oct '16
|Dev Starr
|3
|Enough already
|Oct '16
|Eddie
|1
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall
|Jul '16
|Jasmine
|1
|P.K. Subban's charity and what we learned the p... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|3
|Subban GONE!!
|Jul '16
|Labatts
|1
|Free-falling Canadiens turn on each other durin... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montreal Canadiens Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC