Montreal Canadiens recall Joel Hanley, send down Sven Andrighetto
The Montreal Canadiens recalled defenceman Joel Hanley on an emergency basis in case Alexei Emelin cannot go tonight against the Minnesota Wild. Emelin missed practice today as his wife is expected to give birth to their third child today.
