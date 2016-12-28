Montreal Canadiens: Galchenyuk and De...

Montreal Canadiens: Galchenyuk and Desharnais Getting Healthy

The Montreal Canadiens have two players that have started skating again, after being sidelined with injuries. Alex Galchenyuk and David Desharnais have been missed and the Habs could use a boost offensively.

