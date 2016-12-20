Montreal Canadiens, Carey Price a big "measuring stick" for Wild
I say that sorta tongue in cheek because so much is being made regarding the Devan Dubnyk vs. Carey Price matchup. Dubnyk, a Canadiens minor-leaguer before reestablishing his career in Arizona, then Minnesota, is a career-best 9-0-2 in his past 11 since Nov. 23 and leads the NHL with a 1.55 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and five shutouts.
