Monday Habs Headlines: Sergachev and Juulsen prepare for World Juniors action
The 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship gets underway today, and it will feature two of Montreal's best prospects in Noah Juulsen and Mikhail Sergachev. Catch up with all the information you need by reading the Team Previews.
